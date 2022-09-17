Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Drops By 29.2%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

(Get Rating)

Read More

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.