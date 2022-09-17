Short Interest in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Rises By 19.5%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,109. The company has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

