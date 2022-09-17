Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 70.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.64. 19,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

