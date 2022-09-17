Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Drops By 27.8%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE WF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 65,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,017. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

