Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Increases By 35.2%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

XIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,959. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.