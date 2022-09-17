S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.07. 3,390,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.40.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

