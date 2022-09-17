Swop (SWOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Swop coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $30,712.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swop Profile

Swop’s genesis date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,615,584 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,558 coins. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

