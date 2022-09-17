Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

