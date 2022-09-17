Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 23,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,210. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $403.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

