Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.07. 3,390,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.40.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.