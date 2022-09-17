Tokyo AU Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $107,430.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.