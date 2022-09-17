Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.35. 6,417,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

