Ultra Clear (UCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,133.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.