Ultra Clear (UCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,396.00

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,133.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
