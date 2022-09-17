Unifty Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Unifty has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $138,958.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02835351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00103443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00827337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. The official website for Unifty is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.