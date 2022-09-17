Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.50 million and $290.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

