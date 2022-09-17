Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.56. 18,248,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

