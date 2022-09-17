Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $185.97. 575,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

