Verge (XVG) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and $3.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,899,013 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

