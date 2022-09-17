VIBE Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,955.19 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $683,955.19 and $119.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065074 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078192 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

