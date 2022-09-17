West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,295. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

