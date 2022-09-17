Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.28. 1,835,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,935. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

