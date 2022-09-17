Woodstock Corp Buys 20,231 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,815,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

