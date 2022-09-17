Woodstock Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. 6,527,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,895. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

