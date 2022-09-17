Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,732,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,971. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

