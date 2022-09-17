WOWswap (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $232,776.39

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $232,776.39 and $649.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,988 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

