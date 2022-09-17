Xion Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,401.93 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $67,401.93 and approximately $237.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. Xion Finance’s official website is xion.finance.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

