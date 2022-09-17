Yarbrough Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.07. 3,390,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average of $366.40.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

