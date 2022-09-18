89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,816,900 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

