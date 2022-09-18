9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of 9F by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 9F by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Stock Performance

Shares of 9F stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. 9F has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also

