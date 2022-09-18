abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of abrdn from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $190.60.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

