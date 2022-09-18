Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.42

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and traded as low as $23.81. Accor shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.

Accor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

