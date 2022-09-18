Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.22. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.35.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $7,959,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

