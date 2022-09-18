AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Decreased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,938 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.02% of AeroVironment worth $92,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,502 shares of company stock valued at $629,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

