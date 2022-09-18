Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 192,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 284,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

