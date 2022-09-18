AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells $56,803.86 in Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,009.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $56,759.64.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $2,037.70.
- On Monday, August 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $106,301.50.
AgileThought Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of AGIL opened at $4.08 on Friday. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
AgileThought Company Profile
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
