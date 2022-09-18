Akash Network (AKT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $626,069.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Akash Network has a market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $626,069.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00090434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

AKT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

