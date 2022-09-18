Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $30.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

AKRO stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

