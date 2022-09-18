Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.
Alkami Technology Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of ALKT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 161,014 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
