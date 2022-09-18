Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of ALKT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 161,014 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

