Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allego Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 2,456,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allego has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $15,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allego Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

