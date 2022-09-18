Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

