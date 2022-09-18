American National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

