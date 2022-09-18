American National Bank Buys 541 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

