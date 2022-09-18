American National Bank Has $5.57 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.46. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

