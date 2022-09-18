Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

