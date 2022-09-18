Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT at $60.50

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

