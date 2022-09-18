Analyzing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.62 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -22.08 Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.05 -$60.31 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.68% 0.44% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Meten Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform



Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Meten Holding Group



Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name; junior ELT services under the Meten and ABC brand names; and online live streaming ELT courses under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation activities. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 34 self-operated learning centers covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as two franchised learning centers covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

