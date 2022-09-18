ankrETH Price Tops $2,922.51 on Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.