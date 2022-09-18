Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 311.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

