AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AP Acquisition Stock Performance
APCA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. AP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
About AP Acquisition
