Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

